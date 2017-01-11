News

Neighbours hear screams, smell fuel: Chilling details from deadly house fire

Teen injured after falling from cliff in Sydney's east

Yahoo7 News /

A teenage girl trying to escape the heat in Sydney has fallen more than 10 metres from a cliff in Coogee.

She landed in shallow water below, injuring her back around 11am on Wednesday.

A helicopter was sent in to help in the rescue, but wasn’t needed.

A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the girl was aged in her mid-teens and was treated at the scene for “back pain and possible spinal injuries”.

She was taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital in a stable condition.

Today's top news stories- January 11

