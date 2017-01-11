Passengers rescued from Movie World roller coaster after being trapped in sweltering heat

News

Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
Emergency services and theme park staff worked to free the passengers, who were trapped at the top of the Arkham Asylum ride.

Today's incident comes only months after four people died on a ride at nearby Dreamworld, which is not owned by the same company, and all Gold Coast theme parks underwent exhaustive safety audits.

All of the passengers were rescued. Source: 7 News

A telescopic ladder platform was used to bring the people down.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were no reports of any injuries.

Thrill seekers were stuck on a Gold Coast ride. Source: 7 News

Emergency services and theme park staff worked to free about a dozen passengers that were trapped at the top of the Arkham Asylum ride. Source: 7 News

Firefighters were called to the Oxenford theme park just before midday, after they were told they may have to stage a vertical rescue.

The Arkham Asylum roller coaster travels at speeds of up to 85 kilometres per hour.

Passengers wear a virtual reality mask throughout the ride, where they experience "five stomach-churning inversions".

In October last year Canberra siblings Luke Dorsett and Kate Goodchild, as well as Mr Dorsett's partner Roozi Araghi and Sydney woman Cindy Low died when their Thunder River Rapids Ride raft flipped.

That ride has since been permanently closed.

The Arkham Asylum roller coaster travels at speeds of up to 85 kilometres per hour. Source: 7 News

In November, the government said every ride at Movie World had been cleared and it said the park had "robust" systems in place for all of its attractions.

The Department of Workplace Health and Safety has confirmed it is making "initial inquiries" into the apparent malfunction of the Movie World ride.

