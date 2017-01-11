Passengers rescued from Movie World roller coaster after being trapped in sweltering heat

Twenty passengers were stuck for more than an hour on the top of the Arkham Asylum roller coaster at Movie World on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Emergency services and theme park staff worked to free the passengers, who were trapped at the top of the Arkham Asylum ride.

Today's incident comes only months after four people died on a ride at nearby Dreamworld, which is not owned by the same company, and all Gold Coast theme parks underwent exhaustive safety audits.

A telescopic ladder platform was used to bring the people down.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters were called to the Oxenford theme park just before midday, after they were told they may have to stage a vertical rescue.

The Arkham Asylum roller coaster travels at speeds of up to 85 kilometres per hour.

Passengers wear a virtual reality mask throughout the ride, where they experience "five stomach-churning inversions".

In October last year Canberra siblings Luke Dorsett and Kate Goodchild, as well as Mr Dorsett's partner Roozi Araghi and Sydney woman Cindy Low died when their Thunder River Rapids Ride raft flipped.

That ride has since been permanently closed.

In November, the government said every ride at Movie World had been cleared and it said the park had "robust" systems in place for all of its attractions.

The Department of Workplace Health and Safety has confirmed it is making "initial inquiries" into the apparent malfunction of the Movie World ride.

