Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Mother's tears as young children missing for six hours found safe

Elspeth Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

A mother has told of how she feared the worst when her two young children wandered off from their father's Adelaide home, sparking a massive police search.

The two children, four-year-old Julia and five-year-old Indianna, had no idea the panic their adventure had caused.

For six long hours, Lucy and Jake Pisoni were living every parent’s worst nightmare.

Indianna and his sister Julia disappeared for six hours. Photo: 7 News

“My first fear was that someone had picked them up and took them away,” an emotional Mrs Pisoni told 7 News.

Indianna and Julia disappeared from their dad’s Pennington home barefoot, both wearing their pyjamas.

Neighbours of the panicked father said he started knocking on doors along the street shortly after he noticed they were gone.

“He came over at 9am, 9:40am and said, ‘have you seen my kids?’” one neighbour told 7 News.

A frantic police search soon followed, with officers swarming roads around Pennington.

The children's mother, Lucy Pisoni, was in tears as she described the panic she felt. Photo: 7 News

Dozens of police officers and residents joined in the search to find the children. Photo: 7 News

Friends and neighbours joined the hunt, with one resident saying he didn’t know the family personally but wanted to help in the search.

“Hope they're safe,” he said. “Hate to live in a nightmare like this.”

Resident Denise Brown spotted the siblings earlier in the day, walking hand-in-hand and holding a basketball.

She said it struck her as odd that they had no adult accompanying them.

“I thought that was a bit weird not being with their dad, that's all,” Ms Brown said.

Finally, the kids found wandering a kilometre from their home and were rushed to a police station to be reunited with their dad.

After six hours, the siblings were finally found a kilometre away from home and returned safely to their father. Photo: 7 News


This isn't the first time the children have gone missing. Neighbours said they were recently found wandering along Grand Junction Road sparking another police search.

The children’s grandmother, Helen, said she was grateful they were found safe.

"They're all happy and healthy, it was just a bit of a rough day," she told 7 News.

