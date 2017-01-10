Sydney-to-Hobart champion denies he pushed wife after reportedly being slapped with AVO

Celebrity accountant and Sydney-to-Hobart champion skipper Anthony Bell has flatly denied he pushed his wife and embarrassed her in front of friends after she put an AVO on him, News Corp reports.

Bell was hit with the court order and banned from approaching his wife after allegedly drinking and taking illicit drugs before the incident with his wife, former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

Police filed the interim apprehended violence order against the owner and winning skipper of Perpetual Loyal to protect his wife last Thursday, according to News Corp.

On Monday Bell issued a letter of defence to his clients to address the "distressing piece of news" regarding his family, stating he would defend the allegations made against him.

"I deny the allegations and will defend myself in court. I abhor all violence and I am faithful to my family," the CEO of financial advisory firm Bell Partners wrote.

"It is unimaginable to me that I could ever touch a woman in anger."

The AVO bans Bell from stalking or threatening his wife and cannot be in Ms Landry's company within 12 hours of drinking or using drugs, according to News Corp.

But Bell made a strident denial of drug use, telling his clients the "emotional, physical and mental well-being of my wife and daughters are all I care about".

The renowned bookkeeper said he has "never taken a drug, been in any way disrespectful to people".

"I lead a quiet family life and try to be the best parent and husband that circumstances permit," he said.

"While this is a private matter that Kelly and I are committed to resolving, I feel that I should note my distress over what has happened publicly."

Police have not confirmed Ms Landry had taken out the AVO, only saying the court order concerned a "high profile" couple.

Although the alleged incident occurred on November 18 last year, the AVO was not taken out until January 5, pending the completion of an investigation.

The couple married in 2011.

Bell was at the helm of the Perpetual Loyal as it won the Sydney-to-Hobart in record time.

