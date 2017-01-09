News

Hayley Dent missing in Melbourne
'So muddled up': How misunderstanding sparked search for 'missing' woman

Arrest of 17 people over Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

There has been 17 people arrested over the gunpoint robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.

The arrests were made Monday local time police sources have claimed.

The Mirror reports French Police confirmed a gang of “career criminals” were caught after one suspect robber left DNA at the scene of the crime.

Kardashian, 36, was tied up during the robbery by a gang of masked men who broke into her luxury apartment on October 3.

She was then gagged and locked in the bathroom.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was alone in the rented apartment at the time.

It's reported she was dragged out of her bed in a robe, her wrists were bound with zip ties and she was placed in a bathtub during the ordeal.

Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed by a gang of masked men on October 3, 2016.

$12.9m worth of jewellery was stolen in the robbery according to reports.

Jewellery stolen in the robbery is estimated to be worth about $12.9 million.

"She was hysterical but not screaming as she knew she had to keep quiet to survive," a source told People.

"The reports of her fear of being raped are real. She really did think she was going to be raped. She had a gun to her head the whole time."

Kardashian had been in Paris for Fashion Week.

According to People, Kardashian freed herself by "wriggling her hands" out of the restraints.

Kardashian's husband Kanye West was informed in the middle of a performance and rushed to be with his wife.

It was reported French authorities suspected the raid on the apartment may have been an inside job.

Kardashian took a social media break and was rarely seen in public since the robbery.

