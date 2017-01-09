Man arrested after 'hiding with baby'

A man has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute involving a baby in Sydney’s west.

NSW Police officers and emergency crews were called to a storm water drain in parkland just off Tucks Road at Toongabbie, shortly before 2pm Monday.

Concerns had been raised over the one-year-old child’s welfare.

The baby boy was found with a man nearby on Anvil St, after searching the park.

The boy was taken to hospital for medical checks.

The man was arrested and taken to Parramatta Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

Police have confirmed that the man is known to the child.

Inquiries are continuing.