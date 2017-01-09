The horrifying moment woman is sandwiched between two cars - and survives

A woman has miraculously survived being sandwiched between two cars, during a horrific collision on New Year’s Day.

Kanta Anand, 40, was filmed on CCTV walking outside her home in Delhi, India, when a teenage driver crashed into her.

The woman was struck by the car as it was flipped onto its side.

A crowd of people lifted the car off Ms Anand and rushed her to hospital.

It’s considered a miracle Ms Anand survived the collision, suffering a hip fracture.

She is now reportedly in a stable condition in hospital.

It’s alleged the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

A police spokesman said the teenager wasn’t arrested, as he was only a juvenile. However his father had been issued with a fine.

The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries in the crash.