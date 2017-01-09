'Big pharma bro' Martin Shkreli suspended from Twitter for trolling journalist

News

Yahoo US and Yahoo7
Yahoo7 /

“Big Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been suspended from Twitter after he trolled a freelance journalist on the social media platform.

The man once dubbed “the most hated man in the world” had focused his attention on Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca.

Shkreli started targeting her with jokes about his affection for her on Twitter, including a direct message he allegedly sent asking her to be his date to Trump's inauguration.

On Sunday Duca tweeted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with screen shots of Shkreli's account.

One of the photos Shkreli allegedly posted to Twitter.

A collage featuring Duca on Shkreli's account was also reported.

The tweet showed a picture of Duca and Shkreli photoshopped together along with a collage of Duca, which was uploaded as Shkreli’s profile image.

Shkreli’s bio also read: "I have a small crush on @laurenduca (hope she doesn't find out)."

Twitter confirmed that Shkreli's account suspension was related to his harassment of Duca, and that he will have to change parts of his account if he wants to have it reactivated.

"I have a small crush on @laurenduca': Shkreli's Twitter bio allegedly read before it was suspended. Photos: Yahoo US and Twitter.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo US that Shkreli's account had also been suspended on Periscope.

Duca told Business Insider that Shkreli “absolutely deserves to have his account suspended.”

“It's unfortunate that the only reason people are paying attention is because he's relatively high-profile,” she said.

“Trolling seems to be an automatic occupational hazard for female writers who receive any level of professional attention. That's something Twitter needs to work harder to fix, but obviously the problem runs far deeper.”

Lauren Duca tweeted 'haters' following abuse after news of the ban.

Shkreli responded to Yahoo US request for comment with the word "nope."

A self-professed Trump supporter, Shkreli first made headlines when a pharmaceutical company he founded called Turing raised the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by over 5000 per cent.

