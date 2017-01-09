Strangers pop man's shoulder back into place during festival

News

Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

“Heaps of Captain Morgan and beer” helped a Brisbane man deal with the excruciating moment strangers popped his dislocated shoulder back into place at FOMO Music Festival.

Strangers pop man's shoulder back into place mid festival

Oddly satisfying footage captured the moment Stevie Jard sought out help to correct his dislodged shoulder where an eye watering grimace quickly turned into laughter and dancing.

Letting loose at Flosstradamus’ set, Mr Jard told the Daily Mail he had “no idea” his shoulder was out of its socket but said it was good old fashioned alcohol, not drugs, that helped him deal with the agony of the situation.

Agony turned to ecstasy for Stevie Jard when a stranger popped his dislocated shoulder back into place. Source: Facebook

Keeping true to the festival's name, Fear of Missing Out, the 24-year-old showed no indication he was going to miss a single moment regardless of his growing pain.

