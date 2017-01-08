News

'Naughty Graham': Spurned lover plasters town with posters for revenge on 'cheating' ex

Yahoo7 News /

A devastated woman plastered a British town with dozens of laminated posters shaming her alleged cheating ex in a savage revenge act.

The woman, known only as Linda, found out her partner Graham had been cheating on her so she got posters made to publicly dump the man.

Linda nor Graham have yet been identified but locals spotted the posters around the town of Warwick and shared them to social media.

"Posters all over Warwick. Naughty Graham," Mark Herbert wrote. Source: Facebook

"Graham, if she is so good in bed you can stay there. Merc keys in canal. Locks changed. Cards maxed. Happy New Year, Linda xxx," the posters read along with a graphic of a sinking heart.

People on Facebook and Twitter claim there are at least 50 posters attached with cable ties to lampposts, in parks, at pedestrian crossings, and also under road signs.

Stephen Turner shared a picture to Facebook and wrote: "Don't think Graham in Warwick will be having a very good day."

Stephen Turner also posted this picture to social media of the laminated poster attached to a pole. Source: Facebook/

The poster read, "Graham, if she is so good in bed you can stay there. Merc keys in canal. Locks changed. Cards maxed." Source: Twitter

Mark Hebert shared a photo of a poster in a different area and said: "Posters all over Warwick . Naughty Graham."

Andrew Robins tweeted a picture of another poster and said: "Saw these all over Warwick today. I think Graham might be in trouble #naughtyboy #womanscorned'

And Helena Wallis posted a picture to Facebook writing: "This made me smile!! What a brilliant poster! All over Warwick - whoever you are Graham - you've been named and shamed!! #revengeissweet."

