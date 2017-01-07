Tragic death at Summernats Car Festival sparks ban on ute rides

Revellers have been banned from riding in the back of utes at the annual Summernats car festival in Canberra after a man's death.

Luke Newsome, 30, is leaving behind a loving partner after he became the first person to die at the popular rev-head festival.

It's the first fatality in the event's nearly 30-year history.

"Our safety record is really strong but that's of cold comfort to the family today,” Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez told 7 News.

Tragedy struck when Luke fell off the back of a mate's flat-bed ute as it circled the cruise route at Exhibition Park on Thursday.

He died from his injuries in Canberra Hospital Friday afternoon.

"Today I lost my soul mate, my best friend and the love of my life. My heart is aching but I know that you will always watch over me,” his heartbroken partner Caity posted online Saturday.

Mr Lopez said the "family's going through a grieving process. We're ready and willing to assist and offer support in any way."

Organisers of the event are hopeful Mr Newsome’s death doesn't spell the end of the country's most well known car festival, vowing to consider all safety recommendations made by police so Summernats continues.

For now the owners have banned anyone from riding in the back of a ute for the remainder of the festival on police advice, but no decision's been made on whether it will be permanent.

"I think everyone just needs to be a bit smart about what they're doing,” one festival goer told 7 News.

"Basically they just need to not sit on the back of vehicles."

