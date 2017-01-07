News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Tragic death at Summernats Car Festival sparks ban on ute rides

Yahoo7 News /

Revellers have been banned from riding in the back of utes at the annual Summernats car festival in Canberra after a man's death.

0905_0500_nat_dragracing
0:28

Alice Springs car festival organisers say the event will go ahead next year
1027_1800_ADL-DriverReleased
1:26

Man killed in fatal crash remembered, other driver previously charged with driving offences
Empty stalls at 'rip off' Big Cheese festival
0:35

Empty stalls at 'rip off' Big Cheese festival
0303_1800_sa_madmarch
2:05

Action packed 'Mad March' in Adelaide
0303_sun_tradie
4:00

Tradie performs heroic citizen's arrest
Suicide car bomber hits Afghan capital
0:56

Suicide car bomber hits Afghan capital
Widows in India get drenched in colours of Holi
1:14

Widows in India get drenched in colours of Holi
0226_1800_ADL-Chainsaw
1:21

Adelaide man chases car vandals with chainsaw
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
1:03

US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
0107_1800_wa_rockthrowing
0:55

Teenagers caught on camera throwing rocks at cars

Couple Says Dorner Tied Them Up, Stole Car
 

Luke Newsome, 30, is leaving behind a loving partner after he became the first person to die at the popular rev-head festival.

It's the first fatality in the event's nearly 30-year history.

Luke Newsome, 30, from Queensland, suffered fatal injuries when he fell from a car on Thursday afternoon. Source: 7 News.

"Our safety record is really strong but that's of cold comfort to the family today,” Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez told 7 News.

Tragedy struck when Luke fell off the back of a mate's flat-bed ute as it circled the cruise route at Exhibition Park on Thursday.

He died from his injuries in Canberra Hospital Friday afternoon.

"Today I lost my soul mate, my best friend and the love of my life. My heart is aching but I know that you will always watch over me,” his heartbroken partner Caity posted online Saturday.

Organisers initially only stopped people from riding in flatbed trays, but have since extended it to all utes on police advice. Source: 7 News.

Mr Lopez said the "family's going through a grieving process. We're ready and willing to assist and offer support in any way."

Organisers of the event are hopeful Mr Newsome’s death doesn't spell the end of the country's most well known car festival, vowing to consider all safety recommendations made by police so Summernats continues.

"We were very distressed about it," Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said. Source: 7 News.

For now the owners have banned anyone from riding in the back of a ute for the remainder of the festival on police advice, but no decision's been made on whether it will be permanent.

"I think everyone just needs to be a bit smart about what they're doing,” one festival goer told 7 News.

"Basically they just need to not sit on the back of vehicles."

Today's top news stories- January 6

Back To Top