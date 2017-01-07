What a catch: Fisherman reels in hammerhead from Brisbane River

News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Unbelievably, avid fisherman Kurt Ockenfels managed to catch a 3.2-metre hammerhead shark at the mouth of the Brisbane River.

The magic moment captured in camera and has since gone viral.

The catch of the year! Souce: 7 News.

"There he is, fin out there!" he shouted in the astonishing footage.

Ockenfels engaged in a relentless battle with the fierce shark on Thursday.

He was visibly stunned when he discovered the breed of shark.

"Woohoo!!” the excited fisherman screams.

“It’s a hammer! Woo!" he shouted. “Just an absolutely beautiful, beautiful creature."

A Logan fisherman has reeled in the catch of his career and it wasn't in the ocean or the bay. Source: 7 News.

He used the rare chance to tag and measure the 3.2-metre female hammerhead shark before releasing it.

“Gotta say goodbye to her," he said, releasing the shark.

It's a sport that takes patience however his persistence has obviously paid off.

Back at it again Saturday the Logan man was still glowing.

Kurt Ochenfelds caught a 3 metre hammerhead shark at the mouth of the Brisbane river, and he let it go for a good cause. Source: 7 News.

“That is probably the highlight of my career, purely because of where it came from," he told 7 News.

“When you look at where exactly this shark was caught it's in a very busy channel of the Brisbane river.”

Cruise and cargo ships frequent the exact same passage.

"Even now I can't believe I've caught it out of the river,” he told 7 News.

