What a catch: Fisherman reels in hammerhead from Brisbane River

A Logan fisherman has reeled in the catch of his career and it wasn't in the ocean or the bay.

Unbelievably, avid fisherman Kurt Ockenfels managed to catch a 3.2-metre hammerhead shark at the mouth of the Brisbane River.

The magic moment captured in camera and has since gone viral.

"There he is, fin out there!" he shouted in the astonishing footage.

Ockenfels engaged in a relentless battle with the fierce shark on Thursday.

He was visibly stunned when he discovered the breed of shark.

"Woohoo!!” the excited fisherman screams.



“It’s a hammer! Woo!" he shouted. “Just an absolutely beautiful, beautiful creature."

He used the rare chance to tag and measure the 3.2-metre female hammerhead shark before releasing it.

“Gotta say goodbye to her," he said, releasing the shark.

It's a sport that takes patience however his persistence has obviously paid off.

Back at it again Saturday the Logan man was still glowing.

“That is probably the highlight of my career, purely because of where it came from," he told 7 News.

“When you look at where exactly this shark was caught it's in a very busy channel of the Brisbane river.”

Cruise and cargo ships frequent the exact same passage.

"Even now I can't believe I've caught it out of the river,” he told 7 News.

