Property mogul blacklists battered wives and plumbers from renting

A landlord wrote a shocking and highly offensive list of criteria for potential renters, issuing a blanket ban on single mums, battered wives and plumbers according to reports.

The scathing document published by The Mirror has since been defended by UK-based property tycoon Fergus Wilson.

In the document the 69-year-old millionaire issues 11 rules for potential renters and states that only those who meet his specific criteria will be accepted to rent.

Wilson declares in the document he does not want low-income workers in his rental homes. But that is only the beginning.

As part of his defense for the controversial criteria he stated he was simply trying to “fine tune” his business “to the best advantage”, The Mirror reports.

The mogul has gone on to state that he doesn’t discriminate against minorities, as long as they are able to pay their rent on time.

"We have said nothing against lesbians and homosexuals or coloureds, as long as they can pay the rent,” he told The Daily Star.

"We are in business to make money so we make a selection based on a sensible business plan.

"If ever a person came in wearing pink socks and defaulted on rent, and it became a regular problem, then we would stop renting to people who wear pink socks."

The Daily Star reports his reason for not wanting to rent to “battered women” was that typically bullies cause damage to his properties by kicking down front doors and causing damage inside the properties.

And as for plumbers, another on the banned list, he claims they regularly offer to carry out seemingly routine repairs only to tell him more work needs to be completed making the mogul believe he is being ripped off.

Wilson runs his Kent property empire with his wife Judith.

The offensive document was issued at the end of December.

Today's top news stories- January 6