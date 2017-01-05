'Tower of Powerball': Queensland Education team split $55m prize

The search for the winner of a $55 million Powerball prize is over, with a large group of Queensland Department of Education workers sharing the cash.

One of the lucky winners has already shared her surprise plans for her share of the prize pool.

"I'll be able to buy a house and get my teeth fixed - I'll be able to afford braces," the syndicate's leader said.

"For some they may retire, others will clear debts and pay off mortgages and others have told me they will help their family," she told local media.

"I'm sure there will be a few holidays as well."

Twenty-one workers from the state government department will each pocket $2.62 million after buying the winning ticket for Thursday night's draw.

Tatts Group confirmed the division one prize, the second largest in Powerball history, had been claimed and that it was a shared ticket purchased in Brisbane's CBD.

A further 11 people claimed the Division Two winning $120,000 - with three of those in WA.

The winning numbers were 36, 8, 23, 39, 31, and 6 with the Powerball 15.

Tonight's $55M Powerball has been won by one entry from Queensland. 36, 8, 23, 39, 31 and 6 plus the Powerball of 15 https://t.co/5huf4qepM2 pic.twitter.com/Ctq5UbufFe — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 5, 2017

Social media users dared to dream, starting discussions about how they would splurge and more importantly, how they'd quit their jobs.

“Walk into work and tell every colleague exactly what I really thought of them,” one man wrote.

“Pay off the Centrelink debt, buy a house and eat smashed avo everyday,” another commented.

“$100 notes attached to fishing lines in the city.”

While several more serious commenters suggested they would simply live off the interest, which they estimated to be at a whopping $1,925,000 a year.

Meanwhile over the pond, New Zealand’s largest ever lottery winners insisted their $44 million haul wouldn’t change them.

The young couple from Hibiscus Coast who had been struggling to buy a home claimed the jackpot in November 2015 but said they still planned on having a low-key Christmas

"It doesn't really matter how much money we now have - Christmas is all about family," they said.

"We don't want to jet off overseas when we have the chance to spend some special times with our family and friends."