WATCH: Terrified mum rushes to save running boy from moving car

It's every parent's worst nightmare.

Boy darts in front of car in terrifying near-miss caught on dash cam

A young boy was filmed on dashcam darting blindly into the path of a high-speed car, as his mother rushed to drag him back to safety.

Uploader Ishaan shared the near-miss to Facebook group Dash Cam Owners Australia, warning drivers to always have eyes on the road.

The footage shows the driver travelling along the street, business as usual, as a woman and her friend get out of a car parked on the side of the road.

It only takes a split second for the child to run from the car into the middle of the road, with the high speed car only just missing him.

The driver brakes suddenly and veers away from the boy just in time, as the woman grabs him to safety.

The child's shocked and terrified face appears on the bottom left hand screen.

"Why you should always be prepared when you see children near the road," the video caption read.

Mitch Richardson wrote: "Can we just take a moment to appreciate the reflexes on both the driver and the parent of the child in this video.. well done!"

Meanwhile another Facebook user has slammed the parents for putting their child at risk.

"The law required children to exit and enter from the footpath. Why do parents constantly put kids at risk and then try to place blame on something else and not take responsibility for their bad habits," Glenn Palframan said.