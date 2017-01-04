Australian senator wants action to stop Kiwi 'settlements' after UN Israel vote

News

Senator Malcolm Roberts, of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, is unhappy New Zealand sponsored a Security Council resolution at the UN calling for Israel to stop building settlements in occupied Palestinian land.

Senator Malcolm Roberts is not happy with New Zealand. Photo: Twitter

He said New Zealand had "stabbed an ally in the front".

To retaliate, Senator Roberts said: "At the very least, we should look at further cutting benefits for New Zealanders living in Australia.

"Perhaps a tougher immigration policy aimed towards New Zealand would stop Kiwis from establishing settlements in Australia."

New Zealand fans at the Cricket World Cup final at the MCG. Photo: Getty Images

Senator Roberts said he had been appalled at last week's resolution by the UN Security Council, at which New Zealand had a seat for two years up until December 31 2016.

New Zealand foreign minister Murray McCully. Photo: Getty Images

"2017 marks the centenary of the ANZACs' brave actions to free the Palestinian territory – now Israel – from Ottoman oppression of Christians, Jews and other groups," he said.

"Israel is the Jewish state, and it's the only Middle Eastern democracy where Christians, Muslims, atheists and Jews can all be elected to the same parliament."

Following the resolution last week, which was backed 14-0 with the US abstaining, Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop said had she had a seat at the Security Council, she would have gone against New Zealand's position.

Australia foreign minister Julie Bishop indicated she would have gone against the New Zealand sponsored resolution. Photo: Getty Images

Earlier on Wednesday, the electorate office of New Zealand foreign minister Murray McCully was vandalised with graffiti following last week's resolution.

The front of the office, in Brown's Bay in Auckland's North Shore, was daubed with "Traitor" and "Jew Hater" written in spray paint, although it has since been painted over.

A photo of the graffiti was uploaded to the New Zealand section of the content sharing website Reddit.

The front of Murray McCully's office in Brown's Bay, Auckland, which has since been painted over. Photo: Reddit/nicklovettnz

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had told McCully before the vote that support for it would be a "declaration of war".

Following the vote, Israel temporarily severed diplomatic ties with New Zealand and recalled its ambassador, Itzhak Gerberg.


