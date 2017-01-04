News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

Mum hospitalised after becoming paralysed while brushing teeth

Yahoo7 News /

A young Melbourne mother says she was shocked to learn she had a rare disease after she became paraylsed while brushing her teeth.

0329_sun_news_uber
3:03

Uber way to carpool
0329_0500_nat_housefire
0:26

Two critical after Sydney house fire
0328_1800_nsw_drivers
1:37

New technology rolled out to keep tabs on young drivers
0328_1800_nsw_servo
1:36

One man behind bars after heavily armed service station raid
0328_1600_nat_shotgun
1:42

Police seize loaded shotgun at Sydney service station
Seal Spotted in Sydney's Rushcutters Bay
0:57

Seal Spotted in Sydney's Rushcutters Bay
0328_TMS_mummy
1:10

Mummy discovered at Sydney University
0327_1800_nsw_nurse
1:36

Nurse accused of stealing credit cards from cancer patient
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
 

Chloe McMahon-Swift, a mother-of-one from Mernda Victoria, has said she is now unable to walk, talk and eat properly.

The 22-year-old woman said she first noticed symptoms of her paralysis early in December but she and her local GP assumed it was due to a cold.

Chloe McMahon-Swift is pictured with her two-year-old son. Source: Chloe McMahon-Swift

Writing on her Go Fund Me, Ms McMahon-Swift said she first noticed something was wrong when she felt constant pins and needles in her feet, which soon travelled to her hands.

"I was absolutely exhausted doing the littlest things, like washing dishes, showering," she wrote.

"I couldn't even hold my son, or look after him as I just was too weak."

Ms McMahon-Swift wrote she became weaker as she tried to care for her son and work in disability support.

"I would cry to my partner (Josh) saying I just want to feel normal again," she said.

Chloe first noticed symptoms of the creeping paralysis early in December. Source: Chloe McMahon-Swift

"I was also having horrible shooting pain in my neck and it would shoot up to my head. I couldn't move it much as it was too painful."

A few weeks later, Ms McMahon-Swift said she was brushing her teeth when she found herself unable to spit out the toothpaste or move her mouth.

She was rushed to hospital and tests later revealed she had Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that attacked healthy nerve cells and eventually caused paralysis.

The disease affected just one in 100,000 people worldwide and it said to be incurable.

"The danger with GBS is that it can travel and paralyse your entire body, and you need help with breathing," she said. Source: Chloe McMahon-Swift

Ms McMahon-Swift has been in hospital for two weeks and wrote she was receiving treatment daily.

The young mother said her speech was improving and she was able to walk short distances and eat again.

She wrote she still needed to go to rehab for treatment and wouldn't be able to work until she was back at full health.

The GoFund Me page was created to help the young mother and her partner with their living expenses while she's on the road to recovery.

"I just want to try my best to get better as soon as I can and look after my family," she said.

Back To Top