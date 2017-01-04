News

Foreign minister Murray McCully's electorate office vandalised days after UN Israel vote

Yahoo New Zealand /

The electorate office of foreign minister Murray McCully has been vandalised with graffiti following last week's UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian Territories.

The front of the office, in Brown's Bay in Auckland's North Shore, was daubed with "Traitor" and "Jew Hater" written in spray paint, although it has since been painted over.

A photo of the graffiti was uploaded to the New Zealand section of the content sharing website Reddit.

The front of Murray McCully's office in Brown's Bay, Auckland, which has since been painted over. Photo: Reddit/nicklovettnz

New Zealand, which had a seat on the Security Council up until December 31, co-sponsored the UN resolution that called for an end to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian Territories.

The resolution passed with 14 votes for and none against, with the Unites States abstaining.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had told McCully before the vote that support for it would be a "declaration of war".

Following the vote, Israel temporarily severed diplomatic ties with New Zealand and recalled its ambassador, Itzhak Gerberg.


