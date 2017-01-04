News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man arrested after taking toddler from mother's house
'I want to be a dad': 'Spiritual healer' arrested after taking son from mum

Three children diagnosed with meningococcal after Brisbane New Year's Eve event

Yahoo7 /

Three children from Brisbane's northside have been diagnosed with the potentially deadly meningococcal disease.

0420_1800_vic_mnd
1:25

Aussie scientists develop first treatment for motor neurone disease
0420_1800_qld_pilot
0:33

Pilot dies in Gyrocopter crash
0420_1800_syd_healthHOLD
2:58

Minister refuses to be interviewed over release of child killer
0420_1800_qld_cop
0:46

Cop pleads guilty to killing baby son
0420_1600_qld_snake
1:29

Man dies from eastern brown snake bite
0420_0500_nat_shooting
1:12

Man dies after being shot in the chest
Scientist calls for 'antimalarials for mosquitoes' to fight killer disease
1:54

Scientist calls for 'antimalarials for mosquitoes' to fight killer disease
P&G goes shopping in Europe as results beat estimates
1:06

P&G goes shopping in Europe as results beat estimates
0419_1800_qld_housing
1:19

Home values on the rise in Brisbane
0419_1800_qld_fuel
1:41

Fuel prices to reach a three year high
0419_1800_qld_juvi
1:32

Offenders as young as 12 arrested over violent robbery spree
Tiny Turtles Take Their First Swim After Being Released Into East Australian Current
0:56

Tiny Turtles Take Their First Swim After Being Released Into East Australian Current
 

The children, reportedly all under the age of five, were admitted to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on New Year's Day, however the exact strain of the disease is yet to be confirmed.

Queensland Health says the trio became ill after an "extended family gathering" over the holidays, and those who had close contact with them had been notified.

The children were attending the family New Year's Eve fireworks event at Southbank. Photo: 7 News.

"Those who had close contact with the children have been identified and the majority provided with information and antibiotics where appropriate," Metro North Public Health Unit physician Dr Megan Young said.

The health unit was continuing to follow up some contacts, she added.

Fairfax Media is reporting the three children had spent New Year's Eve with family members at Brisbane's popular South Bank Parklands celebrations.

But Dr Young said the risk of contracting meningococcal was very low for those who had come into contact with someone who had the disease.

"There is not any increase in risk to the broader community, however it is a timely reminder for parents to ensure children's vaccinations are up to date," she said.

Meningococcal is a severe but uncommon infection that occurs when meningococcal bacteria invade the body from the throat or nose.

Close and prolonged contact with a person who has the bacteria in their nose or throat is usually needed for the bacteria to spread to others.

Symptoms in young children include fever, refusal to feed, irritability, grunting or moaning, extreme tiredness or floppiness, nausea or vomiting, diarrhoea, turning away from light, convulsions and rash of red or purple pinprick spots or larger bruises.

Back To Top