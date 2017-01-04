Three children diagnosed with meningococcal after Brisbane New Year's Eve event

Three children from Brisbane's northside have been diagnosed with the potentially deadly meningococcal disease.

The children, reportedly all under the age of five, were admitted to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on New Year's Day, however the exact strain of the disease is yet to be confirmed.

Queensland Health says the trio became ill after an "extended family gathering" over the holidays, and those who had close contact with them had been notified.

"Those who had close contact with the children have been identified and the majority provided with information and antibiotics where appropriate," Metro North Public Health Unit physician Dr Megan Young said.

The health unit was continuing to follow up some contacts, she added.

Fairfax Media is reporting the three children had spent New Year's Eve with family members at Brisbane's popular South Bank Parklands celebrations.

But Dr Young said the risk of contracting meningococcal was very low for those who had come into contact with someone who had the disease.

"There is not any increase in risk to the broader community, however it is a timely reminder for parents to ensure children's vaccinations are up to date," she said.

Meningococcal is a severe but uncommon infection that occurs when meningococcal bacteria invade the body from the throat or nose.

Close and prolonged contact with a person who has the bacteria in their nose or throat is usually needed for the bacteria to spread to others.

Symptoms in young children include fever, refusal to feed, irritability, grunting or moaning, extreme tiredness or floppiness, nausea or vomiting, diarrhoea, turning away from light, convulsions and rash of red or purple pinprick spots or larger bruises.