Cambodian police have insisted a young British couple that were found hanged with their hands and feet bound together were not murdered.

Police insist British newlyweds found tied up and hanged weren't murdered

Robert Wells, 36 and wife Imogen Goldie, 28, married on Christmas Day in the seaside town of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, but were found dead in a guesthouse just days later.

Police said they found a suicide note listing the couple's mental health struggles and how the UK's National Health Service had repeatedly let them down and have ruled out murder.

“We are convinced this is not murder, despite many people asking questions how these deaths were possible,” Sihanoukville's deputy police chief Colonel Bour Sothy said.

Alongside a copy of the alleged suicide note, Cambodian newspapers reported that the couple were due to leave their accommodation on December 29 but were unable to pay.

“Alternatively, you could save on shipping and have the cremation done here in Sihanoukville,” the reported suicide note stated.

"It's a beautiful place and we never wanted to leave, but we understand and this will be the choice of our family.

"We are sorry, but hopefully we will find peace from depression, bi-polar, Aspergers and the NHS which has constantly let us down.

"We love you all and hope that memories will take the place of tears, but we are going to be in a better place - either a peaceful oblivion without bad dreams, but who knows, we may find each other again."

A heartbroken Collette Wells recalled the last time she spoke to her son, Robert, one day after he had married the woman “he loved so very much”.

“They were on holiday and he rang me on Boxing Day to tell me they were married on one of the Cambodian Islands.”

“He told me he loved her so very much, she meant the world to him and he would do anything for her. Unfortunately that was the last I heard.”

She has since started a fundraising page to try and make the necessary $5000 to fly to Cambodia and cremate her son.

It remains unclear how the pairs hands and feet became tied together but an investigation into their deaths is underway.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800