Bathurst jail locked down after guard attacked by inmate

Bathurst Correctional Complex has gone into lockdown, after a guard was attacked by an inmate.

According to a Corrective Services spokesperson, an inmate “became argumentative with staff” at the Browning Street complex in New South Wales Central West about 1.30pm Tuesday.

The inmate then refused to leave a maximum security wing.

“As the inmate was restrained another inmate attempted to intervene by striking an officer to the head a number of times,” the Corrective Services spokesperson said.

“The Immediate Action Team was called to the wing and took charge of the two inmates.

“As the officer was being taken to the clinic for treatment, inmates in the yards became unsettled and began calling out abuse.”

A number of inmates in two yards refused to comply with orders to return to their cells, forcing officers to use “chemical munitions” to deter the crowd.

The “ringleaders” of the incident are now being held in segregation, while the injured officer has received medical treatment.

Emergency crews remain at the scene in case of any further situation flare-ups.

Commissioner Peter Severin has praised staff and the Immediate Action Team for the “effective and judicious handling of the incident”.

An investigation is now underway.