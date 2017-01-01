News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Hayley Dent missing in Melbourne
'So muddled up': How misunderstanding sparked search for 'missing' woman

Conductor tells children 'Santa's not real' at Frozen musical performance

Yahoo7 News /

Many children's Christmas fantasies were shattered and their parents left speechless when an Italian orchestral conductor told them Santa Claus was not real at a Frozen performance.

Turnout high in Hungary's migration-focused election
1:18

Turnout high in Hungary's migration-focused election
Lula turns himself in after standoff
1:27

Lula turns himself in after standoff
Dozens killed in alleged Syrian chemical attack
1:41

Dozens killed in alleged Syrian chemical attack
Theresa May outlines her Brexit vision
1:59

Theresa May outlines her Brexit vision
Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city
1:19

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city
David Bowie exhibit ready for final stop in Brooklyn
1:17

David Bowie exhibit ready for final stop in Brooklyn
Afghan president Ghani offers recognition of Taliban as political group
1:22

Afghan president Ghani offers recognition of Taliban as political group
St. Patrick's Day Without Green?
1:12

St. Patrick's Day Without Green?
FBI foil NYE terror plot for New York
1:58

FBI foil NYE terror plot for New York
The Pogue Review: Geoguessr
4:42

The Pogue Review: Geoguessr
WH: Transgender Ban Is 'Best For Military'
2:04

WH: Transgender Ban Is 'Best For Military'
Green Party open to working with all German parties: Lawm...
1:56

Green Party open to working with all German parties: Lawm...
 

The debut performance of the music from the smash Disney animated movie came to a shocking end Thursday afternoon when orchestra director Giacomo Loprieno delivered the horrible news at Rome's Auditorium, ANSA reports.

One parent at the show told the news outlet many children had gathered at the stage at the end of the performance to meet the characters from Frozen when Loprieno asked for a microphone.

Children and their parents had come to a performance of the hit Disney movie's music. Source: Facebook/Dimensione Eventi

Children had gathered at the stage to greet the Frozen characters when they were conductor spoke and left the stage. Source: Facebook/Dimensione Eventi

He declared Santa Claus did not exist and left the stage.

The sponsoring organisation, Dimensione Eventi, reportedly received a barrage of complaints on Facebook following the show.

Santa Claus himself stopped by at Friday's performance. Source: Facebook/Dimensione Eventi

Loprieno was sacked, the organisation sharing a photo of his replacement conductor Marco Dallara who invited Saint Nick to Friday's performance to greet children following the show.

Back To Top