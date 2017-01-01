Conductor tells children 'Santa's not real' at Frozen musical performance

Many children's Christmas fantasies were shattered and their parents left speechless when an Italian orchestral conductor told them Santa Claus was not real at a Frozen performance.

The debut performance of the music from the smash Disney animated movie came to a shocking end Thursday afternoon when orchestra director Giacomo Loprieno delivered the horrible news at Rome's Auditorium, ANSA reports.

One parent at the show told the news outlet many children had gathered at the stage at the end of the performance to meet the characters from Frozen when Loprieno asked for a microphone.

He declared Santa Claus did not exist and left the stage.

The sponsoring organisation, Dimensione Eventi, reportedly received a barrage of complaints on Facebook following the show.

Loprieno was sacked, the organisation sharing a photo of his replacement conductor Marco Dallara who invited Saint Nick to Friday's performance to greet children following the show.