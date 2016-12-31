Former NFL player 'lunges at ex-fiancé' in domestic violence incident

WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT: A shocking video has emerged allegedly showing former NFL player Ray McDonald threatening his ex-fiancé.

Former NFL player 'lunges at ex-fianceé in domestic violence incident

The incident, which was filmed by Kendra Scott on May 25, 2015, led to the arrest of the former Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman.

In the video, Ms Scott is standing behind a table. She repeatedly asks the troubled pro-footballer “What are you doing? This is crazy.”

After a tense four minutes another man says to McDonald, "Let's go… please, Ray."

That's when a chase begins and Ms Scott locks herself in a room while screaming at the top of her lungs.

Ms Scott repeatedly screams “stop”.

According to TMZ Sports, the police were called to the scene and prosecutors later charged McDonald with domestic violence and felony false imprisonment.

However, after seeing the video, a grand jury declined to indict and the charges were dropped.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.