'You’re going to jail': High flying couple divert plane after fighting with crew

A US flight had to be turned around almost immediately after takeoff when a wealthy couple began fighting with members of the Delta flight crew.

High flying couple divert plane after fighting with crew

Passengers filmed the moment Blake Fleisig, 35, and his partner Anna Koosmann, 36, were arrested after forcing the plane back to Minneapolis.

The drama reportedly unfolded when Ms Koosmann was told to return to her seat when she attempted to use the restroom, causing Mr Flesig to “become aggressive” and create a scene leaving the staff no option but to inform the pilot to turn back.

No stranger to the spotlight, Mr Flesig is the Vice President of Internal Audit Treasury Finance at Citi Bank and frequently shares glamorous snaps of his luxurious lifestyle on social media.

When the plane returned to the tarmac, police officers boarded to remove the disgruntled pair, but not before they lashed out at other passengers filming and laughing at them.

“Her boyfriend attacked someone now,” one passenger can be heard yelling as police frantically rush back to break up the scuffle and remove them, this time with force.

Ms Koosmann can be heard screaming profanities at the police officer before he responds by saying “you’re already going to jail”.

Mr Fleisig was arrested without resistance and now faces one charge of disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting.