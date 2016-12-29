A woman in the US is slowly growing a second skeleton in a rare and debilitating bone disease that affects only one in two million people worldwide.

Woman growing second skeleton as she struggles with rare 'mannequin disease'

Jasmin Floyd, 23, was diagnosed with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) - also known as the mannequin disease - when she was five years old, CNN reports.

The Connecticut woman is trapped inside of her own body and has created a fundraising page in an effort to try to take back control of her life and maintain her independence.

The diseases is slowly turning Ms Floyd's muscles, tendons, ligaments and other connective tissues into a second skeleton.

"It causes my muscles and connective tissues to turn to bone, gradually creating a 'second' immobilising skeleton," Ms Floyd wrote on her blog.

Ms Floyd said the condition is painful, flares up spontaneously and that there are only about 800 cases of it worldwide.

"I’m determined to not let it define who I am or stop me from achieving a goal or dream," she said.

The first indication of the disease was a tiny lump that grew on her big toe after she was born.

Five years later, when Ms Floyd was on her way to kindergarten and complained of a stiff neck.

Later her shoulders completely froze up.

She has since lost mobility in her neck, elbows and hips. The young woman suffers chronic pain, has bony lesions on her back and scoliosis.

In April this year, Ms Floyd's jaw flared up and she has since lost mobility of it and can only just open her mouth.

"In just three months I went from having over one inch of jaw mobility to less than one centimetre," Ms Floyd said.

"This progression affected many aspects of my life - primarily my diet, but also talking at length and being able to brush my teeth. I'm still working on adapting to the changes and figuring things out.

"I have restricted lung capacity due to the extra bone growth around my rib cage."

Surgery to get the extra bone removed apparently makes the condition worse because more of it will grow around the wound.

Despite the chronic illness, Ms Floyd is trying to stay positive and has created the GoFund Me page to help pay for various mobility aids.

"This unexpected change has affected many aspects of my life and I've had to find new ways to adapt to my environment," she wrote.

"I'm currently in need of a motorised scooter, various mobility aids, and accessible furniture."