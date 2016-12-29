It's easy to switch off from the world's ills at Christmas time, unless you are suffering from a terminal illness.

'I will die of this': Actor Samuel Johnson's sister takes aim at third, terminal cancer diagnosis

For the Connie Johnson, who in the midst of her third and terminal cancer diagnosis, there is no tuning out.

Frustrated and "fed up" with the Big C that has been in her body in one form or another for much of her life, the sister of Australian actor Samuel Johnson vented in a Facebook "rant".

"No matter how positive I am, I will die of this," the 39-year-old said in the tirade on the Love Your Sister page, an oft-irreverent charity she founded with her brother.

"Most days I can see the bright side, most of the time I feel grateful for what I have, but there are days when I just get fed up," she wrote.

"I don’t normally talk about the sucky side of my experience here, because I don’t want this to be a place of negativity, but enough is enough, I have had it up to here with cancer and it’s time to drop my lolly."

Connie said that while many people are aware of the cancer symptoms like hair loss, nausea and fatigue, there were several more things "we don't talk about" like the pain caused by medications, constipation and chemically-induced menopause.

Connie said she takes a "minimum of 28 tablets per day, each one of them is a reminder that the only reason I am alive is because of all the medication".

Connie also took aim at the many "ridiculous cures" she's encountered in her time despite knowing her condition is terminal.

"I will not survive this cancer. No matter how positive I am, I will die of this disease," she wrote.

"The best I can hope for is to live a bit longer, knowing that the life I do get to squeeze in will be full of appointments, waiting rooms, needles, medication, and side effects," she said.

"And I am one of the lucky ones, I have been able to live longer than expected because there was a drug that stabilised my cancer for a long time."

Connie was 11 when an aggressive bone cancer was found in her leg. Then at 22 a tumour was found in her womb.

At 33, the mother-of-two received a third, terminal breast cancer diagnosis.

Despite the bad news, Connie has fought on against the odds for six years.

Connie said she wished she could "turn back time" and have the lumps checked when she first noticed them, warning both men and women to "check your boobs" and "check your balls".

Connie and Sam were born only one year apart but they have been side-by-side throughout every battle.

In 2012 the siblings created the Love your Sister charity, with Samuel raising $1.6 million while riding around Australia on a unicycle.

