Family holding on to hope 24 hours after teen disappeared in the surf

A devastated family is holding on to hope that a teenage boy, missing in the surf at Maroubra Beach may still be alive.

Rescuers aren't giving up either, almost 24 hours since Tui Gallaher, 14, got into trouble and disappeared in the surf.

He had been swimming with his cousin, also 14, at the southern end of the beach about 8.30pm when they got into trouble in the surf.

By first light a full scale effort was sweeping Maroubra Beach including lifeguards on jet skis below and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter scanning from above.

Meanwhile the Gallaher family kept a shoreline vigil as the boy's overcome mother - overcome collapsed to the sand, fearing the worst.

"There's no words. Speechless, crying, I just gave her a hug, gave her some water, there's nothing, what can you say," a devastated friend told 7 News.

NSW Police said one the cousin was rescued by a 26-year-old man who was walking past, but when the man returned to the water to assist Tui he could not find him.

A NSW Surf Life Saving spokesman said the woman was attended to by Surf Life Savers, lifeguards and paramedics after she collapsed.

"She was experiencing considerable distressed and fainted," he said.

He said she was revived and surf life savers and paramedics stayed with her some time while she recovered.

But it was eventually determined that she did not need to go to hospital, he said.

The Surf Life Saving spokesman said the search would continue tonight for as long as conditions allow.

NSW Police inspector Chris Whalley has commended the efforts of the 26-year-old man.

"Clearly, the efforts of the passerby, are outstanding," Inspector Whalley said.

"To take the initiative and to enter the surf to try and rescue someone is a fantastic thing to do and is something that is extremely admirable."

Matthew Evans, from NSW Surf Life Saving said the conditions when Tui went missing were difficult and are similar today.

He there is about a "three to four foot swell running" and the southern end of the Maroubra Beach has been closed for the search.

"There's a couple of rips running down the southern end of the beach, so it's making things a bit difficult conditions wise."

He said when the boy went missing the beach was not patrolled and the flags would not have been up.

"As a general guideline from Surf Life Saving we would advise people swim at patrolled locations.

"If you're unsure of the conditions seek conditions from the lifeguards or life saving services on patrol and if you're unsure please don't enter the water."