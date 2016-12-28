Family holding on to hope 24 hours after teen disappeared in the surf

News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Rescuers aren't giving up either, almost 24 hours since Tui Gallaher, 14, got into trouble and disappeared in the surf.

He had been swimming with his cousin, also 14, at the southern end of the beach about 8.30pm when they got into trouble in the surf.

By first light a full scale effort was sweeping Maroubra Beach including lifeguards on jet skis below and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter scanning from above.

Tui Gallaher went missing while swimming at an eastern Sydney beach. Source: 7 News

The distraught mother of a missing teenager has fainted while watching the search for him on Maroubra Beach. Source: 7 News

Family members and desperate bystanders could only watch on as rescue crews scoured the ocean for Tui. Source: 7 News

Meanwhile the Gallaher family kept a shoreline vigil as the boy's overcome mother - overcome collapsed to the sand, fearing the worst.

"There's no words. Speechless, crying, I just gave her a hug, gave her some water, there's nothing, what can you say," a devastated friend told 7 News.

NSW Police said one the cousin was rescued by a 26-year-old man who was walking past, but when the man returned to the water to assist Tui he could not find him.

The woman's friend tried to help her up when she fainted. Source: 7 News

A NSW Surf Life Saving spokesman said the woman was attended to by Surf Life Savers, lifeguards and paramedics after she collapsed.

"She was experiencing considerable distressed and fainted," he said.

Tui Gallaher has been missing since going swimming at Maroubra Beach last night. Source: 7 News

The mother was described as being "considerably distressed".

He said she was revived and surf life savers and paramedics stayed with her some time while she recovered.

But it was eventually determined that she did not need to go to hospital, he said.

The mother was on the beach to watch search efforts for her son.

The search for the teenage boy continues. Source: 7 News

The Surf Life Saving spokesman said the search would continue tonight for as long as conditions allow.

NSW Police inspector Chris Whalley has commended the efforts of the 26-year-old man.

"Clearly, the efforts of the passerby, are outstanding," Inspector Whalley said.

NSW Police Inspector Chris Whalley has commended the efforts of a passer-by who tried to save the missing boy. Source: 7 News

"To take the initiative and to enter the surf to try and rescue someone is a fantastic thing to do and is something that is extremely admirable."

The search for the missing teen continues. Source: 7 News

Matthew Evans, from NSW Surf Life Saving said the conditions when Tui went missing were difficult and are similar today.

He there is about a "three to four foot swell running" and the southern end of the Maroubra Beach has been closed for the search.

"There's a couple of rips running down the southern end of the beach, so it's making things a bit difficult conditions wise."

Matthew Evans, from NSW Surf Life Saving has reminded people not to swim on beaches without flags. Source: 7 News

He said when the boy went missing the beach was not patrolled and the flags would not have been up.

"As a general guideline from Surf Life Saving we would advise people swim at patrolled locations.

"If you're unsure of the conditions seek conditions from the lifeguards or life saving services on patrol and if you're unsure please don't enter the water."

