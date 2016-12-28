George Michael's fortune to go to his Godchildren

George Michael's estimated £100 million fortune is expected to go to his Godchildren.

The Wham! singer was the Godfather to Roman and Harley Kemp - the children of his band's vocalist Shirlie Holliman and her husband Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp - and has reportedly asked for his estate to be divided up between them.

Michael "passed away peacefully at home" on Christmas Day at the age of 53, his publicist said in a statement.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker is also expected to leave a wad of cash to Geri Horner's 10-year-old daughter Bluebell, who is the Goddaughter of his ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss, and will make sure his older sisters Melanie and Yioda, his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz and his cousin Andros' two children, to whom he is also a Godfather, are left in a financially stable condition.

It's also thought Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support - the charities he supported - will also be left some money, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

George's estimated fortune is made up of royalties, money earnt from performing at private parties and events in the decade before his death and his four homes around the world.

The talented singer had a quaint cottage in Oxfordshire - where he was found dead in his bed - a mansion in Highgate, London, and properties in New York and Sydney, Australia.

George will continue to make money after his death as it's thought the album he was planning to release in March 'Listen Without Prejudice 25' will still drop next year.

RELATED STORIES:

George Michael died from heart failure

George Michael's secret acts of charity revealed

He was also working on a documentary called 'Freedom' about his time in Wham! and that too was expected to air around the same time his album would have been released.

George Michael's family 'touched'

George's family and friends have been amazed by the "outpouring of love" from the singer's fans in the wake of his untimely death.

His publicist said in a statement: "The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

"For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.

"Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times."

The statement comes after George's partner Fadi Fawaz revealed he found the singer dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England when he went to wake him up on Christmas morning.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)"

Speaking in an interview, he added: "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet.

"Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was - he was a beautiful person."

Details on his funeral are yet to be announced.