News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

'Thank you to everyone who embraced my daughter': Carrie Fisher's mother

Yahoo and Agencies /

Debbie Reynolds has paid tribute to her "beloved and amazing" daughter Carrie Fisher after she passed away.

0305_tde_khloe
0:49

Khloé Kardashian reveals the gender of her baby
0304_sun_movies
3:06

A killer of a film?
0228_tde_seacrest
1:38

Ryan Seacrest responds to sexual misconduct allegations
0227_tms_hipwell
7:25

Big Brother's Krystal Hipwell is a now a mum!
Ice Jam Along Brantford's Grand River Prompts Evacuations
1:02

Ice Jam Along Brantford's Grand River Prompts Evacuations
"Fast Money" final trades: TGT, TMO and more
1:19

"Fast Money" final trades: TGT, TMO and more
0617_1130_nat_mp
2:09

UK shocked by MP's brutal murder
121315_1800_nsw_starwars
1:25

Star Wars wedding
'Gold Star Family' mother biking across US, meeting other families of fallen heroes
2:50

'Gold Star Family' mother biking across US, meeting other families of fallen heroes
Sphero releases new Star Wars smart toys
2:45

Sphero releases new Star Wars smart toys
Arrests Made Over the Theft of Vehicles in Western Sydney
3:54

Arrests Made Over the Theft of Vehicles in Western Sydney
EU migrant crisis should be managed seriously: Italy's Fi...
2:44

EU migrant crisis should be managed seriously: Italy's Fi...
 

The 84-year-old actress has taken to social media to post a sweet tribute message for her late daughter, who suffered a heart attack and passed away earlier this morning.

She wrote on her Facebook account: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter."

Carrie and Debbie. Source: Getty

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)."

Source: Facebook.

And Debbie isn't the only one to have posted a tribute to the star, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

Some of Carrie's fellow 'Star Wars' actors and actresses have been paying tribute to the actress.

Carrie and Debbie. Source: Getty.

Anthony Daniels - who plays C3PO - shared on his social media account: "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

Whilst Peter Mayhew, who stars as Chewbacca, paid his respects to the "brightest light in every room".

He wrote: "There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly."

Mark Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker - was left "devastated" by the news, captioning a black and white picture of himself and Carrie. He wrote: "No words #Devastated (sic)"

Harrison Ford said he was thinking of his “Star Wars” co-star Carrie Fisher on Christmas after suffering a heart attack. Source: Supplied

Whilst Billy Dee Williams - who played as Lando Calrissian in the 'Star Wars' movies - shared his own message: "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

'Very deep sadness'

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement today on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher has died aged 60, just days after suffering a massive heart attack. Source: Getty

FULL STORY: 'Loved by the world': Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Fisher was preparing to land in Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest 15 minutes before the plane was due to land in LAX.

She was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by an emergency responder on board.

Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Back To Top