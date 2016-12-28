'Thank you to everyone who embraced my daughter': Carrie Fisher's mother

Debbie Reynolds has paid tribute to her "beloved and amazing" daughter Carrie Fisher after she passed away.

The 84-year-old actress has taken to social media to post a sweet tribute message for her late daughter, who suffered a heart attack and passed away earlier this morning.

She wrote on her Facebook account: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter."

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)."

And Debbie isn't the only one to have posted a tribute to the star, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

Some of Carrie's fellow 'Star Wars' actors and actresses have been paying tribute to the actress.

Anthony Daniels - who plays C3PO - shared on his social media account: "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

Whilst Peter Mayhew, who stars as Chewbacca, paid his respects to the "brightest light in every room".

He wrote: "There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly."

Mark Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker - was left "devastated" by the news, captioning a black and white picture of himself and Carrie. He wrote: "No words #Devastated (sic)"

Whilst Billy Dee Williams - who played as Lando Calrissian in the 'Star Wars' movies - shared his own message: "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

'Very deep sadness'

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement today on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was preparing to land in Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest 15 minutes before the plane was due to land in LAX.

She was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by an emergency responder on board.

Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator.

