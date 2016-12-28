'Loved by the world': Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, has died aged 60, days after suffering a heart attack on board a flight.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher, the actress best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa, was preparing to land in Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest 15 minutes before the plane was due to land in LAX.

She was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by an emergency responder on board.

Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Hollywood Reporter that Fisher was "out of emergency" but he later denied media reports that she was in stable condition.

He told Variety magazine his sister had been moved from the emergency room to the Intensive Care Unit, adding on ABC7's Eyewitness News that she was "getting the best care she can receive."

"She's obviously a very tough girl who's survived many things," he added. "I encourage everyone to pray for her."

TMZ, citing witnesses, said the actress's eyes were closed and she appeared unconscious as she was rushed through the terminal, where paramedics worked for 15 minutes before they could get a pulse.

Hollywood excess

Fisher had just finished filming the third season of her latest screen project, the Amazon comedy television series Catastrophe which is set in London.

She was catapulted to worldwide stardom as the rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, which has been a cultural phenomenon since the release of the films from 1977 to 1983.

Steeped in Hollywood excess from an early age, she was the product of the four-year marriage of movie star Debbie Reynolds, best-known for her role in "Singin' In The Rain," and singer Eddie Fisher.

The relationship, and the happy home in Beverly Hills, came to an end when Fisher left Reynolds for her close friend, the actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Fisher's co-stars led tributes as Hollywood reacted with shock to news of her collapse.

"As if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher" tweeted Mark Hamill, who plays her on-screen twin Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" saga.

The American actress has talked and written frequently about her years of drug addiction and mental illness.

Fisher is known for her searingly honest semi-autobiographical novels, including her best-selling debut "Postcards from the Edge" which she turned into a film of the same name in 1990.

'Thank you to everyone who embraced my daughter'

Debbie Reynolds has paid tribute to her "beloved and amazing" daughter Carrie Fisher.

The 84-year-old actress has taken to social media to post a sweet tribute message for her late daughter.

She wrote on her Facebook account: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter."

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)."