Vandals have damaged dozens of cars in an early morning crime spree in Melbourne’s south-east.

Heartless vandals target Melbourne's luxury cars

Witnesses saw the group, who were armed with baseball bats, laughing as they fled the Malvern scene after damaging an estimated 30 vehicles.

“I saw it from the window, (one of the group) was like laughing,” victim Greg Rhodes said.

In a parting shot, Mr Rhodes’s daughter’s Christmas light were also cut.

“It was really disappointing. We worked so hard and they just ruined Christmas,” Lucinda Rhodes said.

Another victim was Liberal MP Michael O'Brien, who posted photos of his car's window completely smashed with glass shards scattered on the seat.

"Victoria's crime wave hit home last night," he posted.

Mr O'Brien said the government needed to look at putting more police on the streets to stop this sort of crime.

"The government needs to give our local police more support and stop weakening bail laws that allow crooks like this out on the streets," he said.

Police have found a knife left at the scene, which they hope will help catch the offenders responsible.

“It’s heartbreaking you know, you go around and buy a nice car and you get smashed into by people who’ve just got nothing else to do with their lives,” victim Michael Woolridge said.

“Get a life. Leave people alone. Get a job, get a real job and get a life.”

One car owner even left a note on their dashboard, warning any would-be thieves there was nothing of value inside the vehicle.

But that didn’t stop the vandals who smashed both windows, just to be sure.

According to police, the offenders specifically targeted Audis looking for spare keys and log books.

“Yes, it remains an ongoing issue with porter keys or valet keys within the cars,” Victorian Police sergeant Glen Finlay said.

“Audi have contacted all owners urging them to remove them.”

Police are still looking for the offenders, anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.