Toddler dies as twin brother fights for his life after they were both pulled from pool

One of the twin toddlers who was pulled unresponsive from a Sydney backyard pool has died in hospital as her brother continues to fight for his life.

Robbi and Charli Manago, aged 23 months, were found floating in the family’s Kellyville Ridge street swimming pool by their distraught mother, Fleur, on December 20.

NSW police say the little girl died in hospital on Boxing Day. Her brother is still in a critical condition and undergoing treatment.

The death of the little girl marks a tragic end to Christmas for the twins' family who have been at their bedside since they were discovered unresponsive in the pool.

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene before they were both airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead under police escort.

Police checked the swimming pool fence and confirmed that it was adequate, but said the incident was a timely reminder for parents to be vigilant.

Robbi and Charli are the youngest of six children for Mr and Mrs Manago.

Neighbour Michelle Skevington heard Mrs Manago’s screams and came running to help, desperately performing CPR on the unresponsive children as an ambulance was called.

"Had the inkling to yell over the fence 'are you ok?' when I heard the screaming," Michelle Skevington told 7 News.

"I'm so pleased that my instincts said to me 'get over and have a look if they're ok'.

"We just kept going and going and going until the paramedics arrived and I was so pleased to see the paramedics."

The Australian Medical Association said the recent spate of backyard pool tragedies shows how dangerous water can be for children.

"Children, particularly toddlers, are naturally curious and drawn to water. And while it's easy to get distracted, we need to be extra vigilant when kids are near pools," AMA NSW President Professor Brad Frankum said in a statement.

News of the tragic event has spread through the community, with a Rouse Hill Catholic church holding a special prayer service and urging parishioners to keep the twins in their hearts.

"At this blessed time of the Christmas season can we please pray ... to our Lord to bless these toddlers and give them the strength they need to recover," a family friend, who was hoping for a "Christmas miracle", posted on her personal page on December 22.