"It's a Christmas miracle" might seem like a cliché, but for one pregnant waitress in the US that is exactly what she received this year.

The gift of kindness: Huge tip left for heavily pregnant waitress

Sarah Clark is nine months pregnant and she was still working at the Pita Jungle restaurant in Arizona when some generous customers left her an amazing gift, CBS reports.

The couple she had served earlier came back for a meal, leaving her a massive tip on their bill that came in at $61.30.

The standard tip of 20 per cent would have left Ms Clark with a final bill of $73.56.

But on the bill, the customers left a note that read, "This is God's money – he gave it to us so we could give it to you. God bless."

With the note was a tip of $900, nearly 1500 per cent of the bill.

"I couldn't believe what I was looking at first because it was such a high amount - $900 is a lot of money," Ms Clark told CBS.

"And it took a while for it to set in, and once it did, I cried for a little while."

The money came in just in time for the expectant mother whose fiancé is about to undergo surgery while she will go on maternity leave in January.

The kind and generous tippers are remaining anonymous.