A woman remains in a critical condition after being cut from her car following a crash in Auckland.

Critically injured woman cut from Auckland car crash

The woman's car smashed into a tree on Boundary Road in Blockhouse Bay around 11.25pm on Friday with fire crews forced to use machinery to rescue her from the wreck, police say.

She was taken to Auckland Hospital and the serious crash unit is investigating.

An elderly woman who was critically injured when she was hit by a car in Auckland has died in hospital.

The woman was struck on Taharoto Road in Takapuna shortly before 7pm on Friday.

She later died as a result of her injuries in Auckland Hospital, police say.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Meanwhile, a woman hit by a car in Hamilton also remains in a critical condition this morning.

The woman was struck by the car on Hukanui Road in Hamilton at about 9pm on Friday and taken to Waikato Hospital, police say.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.