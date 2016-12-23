Sympathetic police officer helps out speeding student

A college student got an unexpected lesson from a police officer when he was pulled over for speeding.

Trevor Keeney, a college student from Wisconsin, was rushing to find a friend to help him tie his necktie before he had to give an important class presentation.

Luckily for Mr Keeney, he was pulled over by sympathetic police officer Martin Folczyk from the Menomonie Police Department on November 30.

"I have to get a tie tied," he told Mr Folczyk.

"I have a presentation and I thought my buddy was home but he's not, and I'm running behind."

The officer let him off with a warning, and even managed to secure a decent knot in Mr Keeney's tie while at the same time making sure his license and insurance papers checked out.

Mr Keeney told ABC News that he earned 92 percent on his presentation.

Mr Folczyk even invited the student to the station for a lesson in tying a necktie.

"I went back and met with him for about 30 minutes and he taught me! It was cool," Keeney told ABC News.