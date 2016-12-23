‘He made it’: Thrill-seeker filmed parachuting off skyscraper

News

A thrill-seeker has been filmed launching himself from the top of an Orlando skyscraper before parachuting safely to the ground.

Twitter user @ModernLfeDater posted the video of the adrenalin junky jumping from the downtown complex in the middle of the night where the relieved cameraman can be heard claiming “he made it”.

"Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the top of the 32-storey building with a parachute. #FloridaMan," @ModernLifeDater wrote.

Unimpressed, an Orlando Police spokeswoman said those involved in the video would be treated appropriately.

Without hesitation, the man hurled himself off one of the top levels of the 32-storey building. Source: Twitter

The man filming the jump breathed a sigh of relief when his mate safely parachuted to the ground. Source: Twitter

