One person has died and at least six others remain in hospital as Victorian authorities warn of a deadly outbreak of food poisoning.

Health warning after food poisoning outbreak leaves one dead, six in hospital

With just three days until Christmas, the combination of hot weather and celebration feasts could be dangerous.

Many Aussies are turning to seasonal favourites like prawns and scallops, while others are making more traditional meals, such as turkey and roast pork.

But Victorian Health Minister Jill Hennessy has issued a stern safety warning for all types of food, after one patient died from listeria.



“Seven cases in three weeks is a significant increase in those notifications,” she told reporters on Thursday.

Health authorities are yet to find the source of the infection and said the cases are not connected.



The bug can be found in a range of foods, from cold meats to seafood and soft cheeses.



Listeria can be killed off when meals are cooked at high temperature.



Professor Charles Guest from the Chief Health Office said to take care when food is laid out for a large spread.



“If you leave your cooked food out on the barbecue for six hours and it cools down, there is a serious risk of bacterial proliferation,” he told 7 News.While pregnant women are told to avoid dangerous foods, the surge in listeria means no one is immune.Children, the elderly and those with a decreased immunity are particularly vulnerable.In healthy adults, some symptoms won’t always show.

The signs of listeria include stomach cramps, diarrhea, body aches, fever, nausea and the gradual onset of confusion and decreased alertness.



Professor Guest said if not treated, it could be fatal.“The unlucky few will go on to other complications, meningitis is a dangerous one and death is a tragic one,” he said.The best way to avoid illness is to adequately wash hands before cooking, and refrigerate food immediately.Listeria can be difficult to distinguish from other forms of food poisoning and requires treatment by antibiotics.