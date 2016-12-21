Teens ram cars, throw rocks and try to escape arrest during Brisbane rampage

Five teenagers have been arrested after a violent rampage across Brisbane’s north.

But the group didn’t come quietly, storming a family home while another jumped into a creek in a last ditch effort to escape arrest.

It’s alleged the group, made up of three males and two females, had rammed into cars causing a crash and threw rocks at other vehicles, prompting an aerial pursuit.

They then ran a red light and ditched the vehicle after hitting a tree before attempting to hide on a semi-rural property in Bracken Ridge.

“[One male] was hiding behind the drum, tucked up in the corner,” witness Jake Sanders said.

“It was only through my dad taking one last look, he spotted [one offender’s] Nike symbol on his shirt.”

Another teen tried to steal a car from the property before he was detained, while the two females tried to make a run for it.

“Then the girls have gotten out of the car and my sister and I have got them to stay put,” another witness said.

The third male ended up making the worst decision of the group, jumping into a creek before officers arrested him.

During his time hiding in the water, a leech latched onto the 17-year-old’s face and witnesses say he was screaming about the pain during his arrest.

“He was screaming sorry at me, and I thought ‘well, you tried to steal the old man’s car so I don’t really care’,” another witness said.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital for treatment to his face while the other four accused are facing a string of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespassing and possessing stolen property.