Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter of Kalgoorlie teen Elijah Doughty

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
The tragic death of the teen sparked a race riot on the streets of the gold mining town.

The 55-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of chasing down 14-year-old Doughty in his ute and fatally striking the Aboriginal teenager.

The riot that followed in Kalgoorlie involved more than 300 people and caused three hours of chaos. Source: 7 News.

It’s alleged that the teen was riding a stolen motorbike in August when the incident occurred.

The man appeared in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link from an undisclosed location and pleaded not guilty to manslaughter as members of Elijah's family watched on.

Defence counsel Seamus Rafferty said his client offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of dangerous driving occasioning death, but that was rejected by the prosecution. He said the offer remains on the table.

Prosecutors are seeking for the trial to be held in Perth.

There was a protest outside the Kalgoorlie courthouse when the man first appeared on August 30.

The protests resulted in a number of police being injured and nearby shops forced to close.

Hundreds of people gathered for what was initially thought to be a peaceful protest before it rapidly escalated, with angry people throwing rocks and bottles at cars, buildings and police.

The man is scheduled to appear in the WA Supreme Court in February.

