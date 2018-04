Global fashion retailer H&M is set to expand its New Zealand presence and open a store in Christchurch.

The shop, planned for The Crossing, will be the brand's second in New Zealand and is set to open in 2017.

The first H&M store opened in Auckland's Sylvia Park Shopping Centre earlier this year.

More details will be released nearer to opening, the company said in a statement.