Commuters left stranded in the dark in Sydney rail power outage

Sydney commuters have been left stranded on trains and platforms after a power outage in the CBD.

Hundreds of passengers were crammed onto platforms at Town Hall and Wynyard after a fault in the overhead wiring.

The major power blackout is mainly affecting the northern lines, with passengers on the North Shore and Northern lines told to delay their travel where possible.

The blackout left some trains stopped mid-journey, with passengers forced to sit in the unairconditioned carriage in the dark.

Those passengers stranded on trains between Town Hall and Wynyard were told they'd evacuate along the tracks and walk back to the station.

According to reports, trains are unable to head north past Wynyard with crews now urgently working to rectify the issue.

In a statement Sydney Trains said some train services "from Central heading west will depart from InterCity platforms".

The train delays are also causing congestion issues on bus routes heading north.