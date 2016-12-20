News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Photo of monster shark sparks debate over whether it is an April Fool's joke
Photo of huge shark has internet divided over whether it is an April Fool's joke

Commuters left stranded in the dark in Sydney rail power outage

Catherine Healey
Yahoo7 News /

Sydney commuters have been left stranded on trains and platforms after a power outage in the CBD.

Sunday Night: Jeep Thrills
14:46

Sunday Night: Jeep Thrills
0402_1800_SYD-Charges
1:38

Man trapped in car after high speed police pursuit
0402_1800_SYD-PlaneCrash
1:58

Woman injured after light plane crash in Sydney
0402_1600_nat_apartments
0:29

Sydney flats taking longer to sell
Making Animatronic 'Billy Bass the Fish' Useful Again With Alexa
0:58

Making Animatronic 'Billy Bass the Fish' Useful Again With Alexa
0402_sun_carfire
0:19

Police officers escape injury after their car catches fire
0402_sun_pursuit
0:22

Man arrested after police pursuit
0402_0500_nat_policepursuit
0:22

Sydney police pursuit
0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
0330_1800_nsw_goodfriday
2:13

Good Friday services observed across Sydney
0330_1800_nsw_punch
2:28

Stannard out of Commonwealth Games after coward punch
 

Hundreds of passengers were crammed onto platforms at Town Hall and Wynyard after a fault in the overhead wiring.

The major power blackout is mainly affecting the northern lines, with passengers on the North Shore and Northern lines told to delay their travel where possible.

The blackout left some trains stopped mid-journey, with passengers forced to sit in the unairconditioned carriage in the dark.

Those passengers stranded on trains between Town Hall and Wynyard were told they'd evacuate along the tracks and walk back to the station.

According to reports, trains are unable to head north past Wynyard with crews now urgently working to rectify the issue.

In a statement Sydney Trains said some train services "from Central heading west will depart from InterCity platforms".

The train delays are also causing congestion issues on bus routes heading north.

Back To Top