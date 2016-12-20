Pictured: Young doctor 'destined to change world' killed after being dragged by car in Sydney

A young doctor who was “destined to change the world" was cycling when she was tragically hit and killed by a car in Sydney’s Upper North Shore.

Ann Formaz-Preston, 33, was riding southbound on Mona Vale Road in Pymble about 10am on Sunday when a Toyota Corolla turned from the other side of the road.

She was dragged several metres down the road and died in front of members of her cycling group, the West Pymble cycling club Velo 2073.

Fellow cyclists rushed to the Canadian national’s aide but her injuries were too severe and she died at the scene.

Professor John Watson trained Dr Formaz-Preston for several years and has described her as a "bright light" who was a promising young pioneer in obstetrics and gynaecology, The Daily Telegraph reported.

He said she was "a pioneer of medicine" and claimed she was "destined to change the world".

"We have lost an incredible person," Professor Watson told the newspaper.

David Petrikas saw the incident unfold and said it was “absolutely awful”.



“Cars are doing at least 70km an hour here. A car weighs a tonne and a half, a cyclist might weigh 60 or 80 kilos. Obviously if the two come together it's not going to end well for the cyclist,” he said.

“There have been a couple of accidents in the year and a half I’ve been here."

Her death brings the number of cyclists killed on New South Wales roads this year to five, just as a police operation starts to keep people alive on the roads this Christmas.

Two people have been killed since Operation Safe Arrival began on Friday, bringing the state's road toll to 375 for the year.



The 37-year-old driver underwent drugs and alcohol testing.