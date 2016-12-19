Rich New York college students dump laptops, cameras, whitegoods on street

Wasteful New York university students are throwing expensive items on the street as they rotate out of their dormitories at the end of the school year, creating a “dumpster dive” heaven for the needy, a new documentary has revealed.

Each year, the city's universities hire large skips before their summer breaks start in May to accommodate the discarded possessions, which are a goldmine for the city's poor, according to the documentary, by Jeff Seal.

Other items are handed over to the universities’ donation rooms and later given to charity.

Mr Seal's film found the items thrown out this year included cameras, laptops, phones, whitegoods, and electrical appliances in good working order, as well as expensive clothes, furniture and manchester.



He said he observed hundreds of scavengers dive head-first into the garbage as part of the annual spectacle known to locals as "Punk Christmas".

"It's crazy how much stuff is thrown out — they have to rent those huge dumpsters out front to hold everything," Mr Seal said in the short film.

A NYU student interviewed for the film said: "people have basically thrown away everything they own. It’s ridiculous, at this point".

“(For) the homeless people, it’s a gold mine. It’s like Christmas morning,” he said.

When he shared the video on the Gothamist blog page, Mr Seal said he "didn't take anything from the donation rooms".