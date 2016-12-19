‘Hurt mummy badly’: Mother stabbed to death as husband listens over the phone

A husband is grieving after he listened down the phone while a schizophrenic man stabbed his wife to death.

Daniel Cross could only listen on as his loving wife was brutally murdered in their UK home.

Nicola Cross, 37, frantically phoned her travelling husband when knifeman Marcin Porczynski smashed his way into her UK property in September, 2015, attempting to kidnap her two children.

The court heard that Daniel Cross could only listen on as his wife screamed for her life before silence filled the line.

“I will never forgive myself for not being there to protect her,” the devastated husband said during his victim impact statement.

“That phone call plays over and over in my head, along with Nik’s screams and her pleading for her life.”

Polish national Marcin Porczynski, 24, stabbed the mother-of-two ten times but was stopped by police before he could make away with her children.

Prosecutor Chris Donnellan said Porczynski had been seen knocking on random doors around the Hertfordshire neighbourhood, asking if there children were inside.

Just before 11pm Mrs Cross spotted him staring through the windows of her house, prompting her to quickly call the police.

The court heard that officers stopped and questioned Porczynski and despite noticing he was a "bit distant", allowed him to return home.

Armed with a small knife, he returned 30 minutes later and mistakenly broke into a neighbours home before smashing through Mrs Cross’ patio door.

Mr Donnellan said Porczynski discarded his own small knife for a larger one found in the kitchen during the brutal stabbing.

Unharmed but in a state of shock, the children screamed as he tried to carry them from the property, only to be stopped by police.

One of the children told police Porczynski had "hurt my mummy badly".

Porczynski will be sentenced on Monday.