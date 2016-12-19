Pauline Hanson says Rod Culleton was 'pain in my backside'

Pauline Hanson called one of her own senators "ego-driven" and said he was a pain in her backside after announcing he would quit One Nation.

One Nation senator Rodney Culleton revealed on Sunday night he would stay in parliament as an independent, saying there was "un-Australian" behaviour towards him and his team from party leader Hanson.

She hit back and told Sunrise on Monday: "Rod Culleton was a pain in my backside. I am glad to see the back of him".

Senator Culleton said policy decisions were run in the media, with no consultation or agreement from the party room.

"Policy decisions have been run in morning media, with no consultation, discussion or agreement from the party room and personal attacks and undermining, un-Australian behaviour towards myself and my team, has been ongoing and terms dictated to the team," he said in a statement late on Sunday night.

Hanson rejected his claims and said Senator Culleton hardly ever turned up to morning party meetings where advisors decided on policy positions.

"He was not there working for us as a team,” she said.

"He was too busy running around the place doing his own media, or actually going to other meetings and dealing with his legal proceedings."

The party leader revealed Senator Culleton asked if she wanted him to resign - and she said "yes" - after he requested money to fight a High Court battle over his eligibility to run as a senator.

"He was asking for money to fund his own legal battle," Senator Hanson said.

She also said she has no say in whether he continues to stay as an independent.

"He is ego driven and he loves the media," she said.

"It is a shame this has happened. I am sorry to the people. I did not expect him to be this type of man."

Senator Hanson again recalled their first meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, in which he bullied him for a royal commission into the banks.

Crossbencher Derryn Hinch asked Senator Hanson if she would parachute James Ashby into the WA senate seat if Senator Culleton lost a High Court battle rendering him ineligible.

She rejected the claim as absolute rubbish and said Ashby wasn't interested.

Senator Culleton, in announcing his resignation, cited a lack of respect from party colleagues and a slew of policy splits between he and the One Nation team.

He also accused Senator Hanson and Mr Ashby of trying to force him to resign and wielding control over his office.