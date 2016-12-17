'Sickening' thieves steal couple's car filled with Christmas presents

A young Melbourne couple fears thieves may have been watching them moments before they broke into their apartment complex and stole their luxury car filled with Christmas presents.

'Sickening': Brazen thieves steal couple's car filled with Christmas presents

Security video captured two men stealing their car after casually strolling down the laneway in the city's east before picking the lock to access the carpark.

The pair could have been out for an early morning walk but within seconds, one of the men made his intentions clear, freeing up his hands to pick the lock of the apartment carpark.

“(They stole) all the Christmas presents the majority of them were in the car,” Billie Hanson told 7 News.

“I was gutted, I was absolutely devastated,” Ms Hanson added.

She and partner Yiani Loannou had just finished their Christmas shopping the night before.

"Watching the car leave on the vision was just sickening, I felt like i wanted to throw up,” a devastated Mr Loannou said.

The burglars made no attempt to hide their identity, nor were they in a hurry, arguing amongst themselves for several minutes and even abusing one resident who eventually fled and called police.

Before officers arrived, one of the men broke into Ms Hanson’s car and calmly drove it away.

The car was filled with new clothes, homewares and gifts for the couple's family, who lost everything in the Christchurch earthquake in February when their homes and their businesses were all reduced to rubble.

“A lot has happened this year for us with the earthquakes and things like that so it would be nice to get the things back and the car especially the things that are personal and have sentimental value that's what we're really after.”

It remains a mystery how the thieves managed to steal the 2014 black Alfa Romeo as it was new and couldn't be hot-wired, and both keys were safely upstairs.