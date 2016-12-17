News

Restaurant left reeling after man steals $30,000 worth of seafood

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

Police are seeking a man filmed walking near the site of a robbery in which $30,000 in seafood was stolen.

Around 30 boxes of assorted frozen seafood were stolen from a freezer at 2am from the Woody Point restaurant before fleeing the scene possibly in a white utility out onto Lila Street.

The seafood was in distinctive white boxes with a Cleveland Bay Seafood logo on the top, which shows a red-orange prawn.

Police are now desperately trying to track down this man. Source: Queensland Police

The man reportedly forced his way into the freezer and stole $30,000 worth of seafood. Source: Queensland Police

Seafood stolen includes prawns, crabs, Moreton Bay bugs and various types of fish.

Police have also released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries into this matter.

Police believe the man fled in this white ute. Source: Queensland Police

Moreton Criminal Investigation Branch Officer in Charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hogan said the theft of seafood so close to Christmas was particularly callous.

“Not only does this have a financial impact on the restaurant, but it’s the time of year where many people like to come and enjoy a Christmas seafood meal – and this theft flies in the face of the spirit of the season.”

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between about 1.50am and 2.10am.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

News break – December 17

