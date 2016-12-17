News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Grandmother reveals innocent mistake that sparked Brisbane Airport bomb scare

Elderly driver injured after crashing into six cars

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

An elderly man was driving his Mercedes through Sydney's CBD when he collided head-on into one car and crashed into another five.

0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
CCTV Captures Violent Christmas Altercation at Guildford Property
0:32

CCTV Captures Violent Christmas Altercation at Guildford Property
0405_sun_bridgeclimb
0:23

Charges yet to be laid against man who scaled Harbour Bridge
0405_0500_nat_harbourbridge
0:24

Harbour Bridge climber's charges yet to be laid
Man arrested after climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge
3:03

Man arrested after climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge
SF Hospital Treating 3 YouTube Shooting Victims
1:44

SF Hospital Treating 3 YouTube Shooting Victims
0404_sun_bridge
1:02

Police try to negotiate with a man who has climbed the Harbour Bridge
0404_sun_bridge
0:54

Man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
0404_0500_nat_harbourbridgeIPDATE
0:54

Man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
0404_sun_bridge
0:16

Major police operation underway on the Harbour Bridge
0404_0500_nat_harbourbridge
0:17

Police operation underway on Harbour Bridge
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
 

The 71-year-old man was driving through the Cross City Tunnel in Rushcutters Bay when his car hit a Volkswagon Golf on Friday about 2.30pm.

The elderly man was driving was driving through the Cross City Tunnel in Rushcutters Bay when his car first hit a Volkswagon Golf. Photo: Twitter/Natasha Squarey

He continued on to Bayswater Road where he hit a parked Audi and a Ford Ranger ute.

Despite the front right wheel being ripped off, the driver continued and collided head-on into a Ford Fiesta and further crashed into a parked ute and BMW.

He then collided head-on into a Ford Fiesta and further crashed into a parked ute. Photo: Twitter/Natasha Squarey

The elderly man was the only person injured. Photo: Twitter/Natasha Squarey

The driver was the only person injured and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital suffering from chest and abdominal injuries.

All lanes of McLachlan Avenue and two southbound lanes of Bayswater Road were closed for two hours while the scene was examined and the wreckage removed.

News break – December 17

Back To Top