Elderly driver injured after crashing into six cars

An elderly man was driving his Mercedes through Sydney's CBD when he collided head-on into one car and crashed into another five.

The 71-year-old man was driving through the Cross City Tunnel in Rushcutters Bay when his car hit a Volkswagon Golf on Friday about 2.30pm.

He continued on to Bayswater Road where he hit a parked Audi and a Ford Ranger ute.

Despite the front right wheel being ripped off, the driver continued and collided head-on into a Ford Fiesta and further crashed into a parked ute and BMW.

The driver was the only person injured and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital suffering from chest and abdominal injuries.

All lanes of McLachlan Avenue and two southbound lanes of Bayswater Road were closed for two hours while the scene was examined and the wreckage removed.

