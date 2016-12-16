News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Accused wife-killer ‘digging at cemetery’ before body found

Yahoo7 News /

A man accused of killing his wife and burying her in the family’s backyard was allegedly seen digging at a cemetery before his wife’s remains were found.

0301_tms_pincipals
0:53

Malcolm Turnbull contacts Australia's principals in bis to end bullying
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
0228_1800_wa_spiers
1:34

Suspect makes first appearance in Sarah Spiers murder trial
Sea freezes over as UK gripped by Siberian storm
0:57

Sea freezes over as UK gripped by Siberian storm
0227_0500_nat_hottopic3
2:34

Debate raging over who was at fault over pedestrian-cyclist collision
Woman Wades Through Icy Water to Rescue Dog From Vancouver's Trout Lake
1:50

Woman Wades Through Icy Water to Rescue Dog From Vancouver's Trout Lake
'Discretion' on which firms plan London exit
1:29

'Discretion' on which firms plan London exit
0509_1130_nat_benmccormack
0:31

TV reporter misses court date on child porn offences
1006_0500_nat_mccormack
0:24

Ben McCormack returns to court
The island of Dominica after Hurricane Maria
0:58

The island of Dominica after Hurricane Maria
0424_1800_PER-WCE
1:43

Ben Sharp blames spiral on West Coast Eagles' 'drug culture'
Power Player Plus: Ben Shapiro
1:21

Power Player Plus: Ben Shapiro
 

Prosecutors claim Edmund Ian Riggs may have disposed of his partner’s body twice in explosive new evidence put to a Queensland court.

Patricia Riggs was found buried in the backyard of her Margate home in August this year, after the new owners began renovations at the property.

Patricia Riggs. Source: 7 News

Police allege Mr Riggs killed his wife in 2001, but the couple’s four children are standing by the accused.

“(Patricia) loved all those kids and she looked after them like no one’s business,” Mrs Riggs’ father Jon Knowles said.

“To see them desert her, it’s just so hurtful.”

Police at the family's former home. Source: 7 News

Mr Riggs applied for bail in court on Friday, but that was formally refused by Justice James Douglas.

The court heard a witness claims to have seen Mr Riggs digging at a Redcliffe cemetery at 4am soon after his wife vanished.

“There were some bones missing from the remains,” police prosecutors told the court.

Murder accused Edmund Riggs. Source: 7 News

“The supposition is that the remains had been moved.”

But the defence said the argument doesn’t stack up.

“It would seem a little strange that (Mr Riggs) would move (his wife’s remains) from the cemetery back to his own premises,” Riggs' lawyer Lars Falcongreen said.

The family's former home. Source: 7 News

The court heard that after his wife disappeared, Mr Riggs withdrew $1000 cash, left behind a will and stayed at Byron Bay and Nimben motels under a false name.

The court also heard that Riggs had left his brother's house, where he'd been staying, at midnight on October 16, 2001 after blood spatter was found on a wall behind Mrs Riggs' bed.

But Mr Riggs blamed police for his actions after reporting his wife missing.

“I wasn’t thinking clearly due to the pressures exerted upon me by police,” Mr Riggs said in an affidavit.

“Once I was able to think clearly, I eagerly returned to my children.”

Mr Riggs remains behind bars to appear in court again next year.

Back To Top