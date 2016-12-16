Best man drowns after being pushed off cruise boat in buck's night prank

A man drowned in a party prank turned horribly wrong at a buck’s night river cruise in Portugal, after he was thrown overboard and hit his head on a railing, an inquest has found.

Best man drowned after being pushed off river cruise in buck's night prank

Nishanthan Gnanathas, 31, was the best man at Youssef Ismail’s wedding a year prior to the tragedy, and said they were celebrating again for those who couldn’t attend on the day.

“Nish was my best man. He organised the trip to go to Portugal as a stag do,” Mr Ismail told The Sun.

The group was on a cruise on the River Tagus in Lisbon when Mr Gnanathas was pushed into the water as a joke by another member of the party, Andre van Eck.

The best man hit his head on railing before hitting the water and never resurfaced, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard.

“Nish ended up in the water and hit his head on the way in,” Mr Ismail said. “Everyone was like ‘oooh’. I jumped in, so did Andre, but we couldn’t find him. I think we were on our first beer.

“We half expected him to be messing around to be honest with you.”

His body was recovered six days later after an intensive sea and air search.

Mr van Eck told the court he consulted with the captain before he pushed Mr Gnanathas in the water and made sure the boat had stopped moving.

“We had horseplay all the time. We had no intention for anyone to get hurt.

“I went to see the captain and said ‘look, somebody needs to go overboard. Is it all right if I chuck the best man over?’”

The captain told him it was “no problem” and Mr van Eck proceeded with the prank, picking up Mr Gnanathas and throwing him overboard.

“I think he grabbed one of the rails, swung back on himself and hit the side of the boat,” Mr van Eck said in court.

“I tried [to find him] but to no avail. I swam underneath the boat, but we couldn’t find him.”

Mr van Eck said all 13 men at the stag party “were going to get into the water at some point”, and apologised to Mr Gnanathas’ family inside the courtroom as he left the stand.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was immersion in water.

Forensic pathologist Dr Michael Heath said while there was “no evidence of violence or injury”, it was “quite likely that there had been a head injury”.

The impact of the cold water could have shut down Mr Gnanathas’ respiratory system and impacted his ability to protect himself and swim to the surface, Dr Heath added.

Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox accepted the cause of death and described the incident as “misadventure”.

“I find he died as he entered the water. This was an absolutely tragic accident that could not have been reasonably anticipated. It was just horseplay that went tragically wrong.”

